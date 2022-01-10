Left Menu

Russia says security could worsen for U.S. if dialogue not taken seriously

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-01-2022 12:04 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 12:01 IST
Sergei Ryabkov Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia said on Monday the United States and NATO alliance could face a worse security situation if they do not demonstrate an interest in dialogue with Russia on its security guarantees, the RIA news agency reported.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov's remarks came ahead of crunch talks between Russia and the United States in Geneva on Monday amid fears over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine. Moscow is hoping to extract security guarantees from the West.

Ryabkov said the talks had to look at the question of Ukraine not joining NATO, RIA reported.

