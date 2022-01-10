Left Menu

6 ISIS terrorists killed in police raid in Pakistan

Pakistani counterterrorism police have killed six terrorists from the outlawed Islamic State group in a raid at a hideout in the southwestern city of Quetta.The raid was carried in the Eastern Bypass area on Saturday night, the Counter-Terrorism Department CTD said in a statement, adding that the terror group had been planning a big attack in Quetta.There was heavy exchange of fire during the intelligence-based operation conducted on information about the presence of militants in the area.

Pakistani counterterrorism police have killed six terrorists from the outlawed Islamic State group in a raid at a hideout in the southwestern city of Quetta.

The raid was carried in the Eastern Bypass area on Saturday night, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) said in a statement, adding that the terror group had been planning a big attack in Quetta.

''There was heavy exchange of fire during the intelligence-based operation conducted on information about the presence of militants in the area. The CTD also seized arms, ammunition and explosive material from a house being used by the members of the banned outfit as their hideout," a CTD official said.

One of the dead terrorists was identified as Asghar Samalani, who had a Rs 20-lakh bounty on his head. He was killed along with other terrorists near a graveyard on Quetta's Eastern Bypass, the official said.

"They were moving to attack a sensitive installation in Quetta. On receiving the information, a CTD team reached the place and intercepted the terrorists," the CDS spokesman.

The militants were asked to surrender by the CTD personnel, but they started firing indiscriminately and lobbed grenades. A shootout ensued in which six ISIS members were killed while four to five others managed to escape in the dark, the statement said.

Things recovered by the CTD included an improvised explosive device, three submachine guns with 200 rounds, two 9mm pistols with 47 rounds, a hand grenade and two motorcycles, it said.

