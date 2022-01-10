Sherman says U.S. had frank and forthright discussions with Russia
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-01-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 22:16 IST
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Monday said that the United States was firm in pushing back on security proposals that are non-starters and not allowing anyone to slam shut NATO's open door policy during talks with her Russian counterpart in Geneva.
Sherman said the United States had frank and forthright discussions with the Russian delegation over the course of nearly eight hours and is open to meet again soon to discuss bilateral issues in more detail.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
