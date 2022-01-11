Left Menu

Girl found in distressed state in Alwar, possibly raped, says police

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-01-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 22:08 IST
An unidentified girl was found in Alwar district on Tuesday night in distressed state, police here said.

The girl appeared to be a minor and was possibly raped, they said.

“The girl is not mentally stable and she is admitted to ICU. She was found near Tijara Fatak and it is suspected that she was raped,” SP Alwar Tejaswani Gautam told PTI.

She said efforts are on to ascertain her identity.

The SP and other senior officers are at the spot.

