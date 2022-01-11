Left Menu

Haryana CM announces Rs 10 lakh to next of kin of workers who died cleaning sewers

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced that the next of kin of the workers who died while cleaning sewers will be given financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced that the next of kin of the workers who died while cleaning sewers will be given financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh. So far, this assistance amount has been given to the families of 57 sanitation workers across the state, the Chief Minister said while presiding over a meeting of the State Monitoring Committee constituted on the Manual Scavenging Act on Tuesday according to a statement by the Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Haryana said

"If private companies engaged in cleaning work are reluctant in giving this assistance, then strict action will be taken against them," Khattar added. The chief minister directed officers of Urban Local Bodies Dept to form a committee of employees engaged in cleaning work and make arrangements for awarding contracts related to cleanliness. (ANI)

