Swami Vivekananda devoted life to national regeneration, motivated people for nation-building: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary and said that Vivekananda devoted his life to national regeneration and motivated many youngsters to work towards nation-building. PM Modi also urged the nation to work together to fulfill the dreams of Swami Vivekananda had for the country.

"I pay tributes to the great Swami Vivekananda on his Jayanti. His was a life devoted to national regeneration. He has motivated many youngsters to work towards nation-building. Let us keep working together to fulfill the dreams he had for our nation," the Prime Minister tweeted. Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary is celebrated as National Youth Day across the country.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will inaugurate the 25th National Youth Festival today in Puducherry via video conferencing on the National Youth Day. (ANI)

