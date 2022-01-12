Left Menu

Swami Vivekananda devoted life to national regeneration, motivated people for nation-building: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary and said that Vivekananda devoted his life to national regeneration and motivated many youngsters to work towards nation-building.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2022 10:14 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 10:14 IST
Swami Vivekananda devoted life to national regeneration, motivated people for nation-building: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary and said that Vivekananda devoted his life to national regeneration and motivated many youngsters to work towards nation-building. PM Modi also urged the nation to work together to fulfill the dreams of Swami Vivekananda had for the country.

"I pay tributes to the great Swami Vivekananda on his Jayanti. His was a life devoted to national regeneration. He has motivated many youngsters to work towards nation-building. Let us keep working together to fulfill the dreams he had for our nation," the Prime Minister tweeted. Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary is celebrated as National Youth Day across the country.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will inaugurate the 25th National Youth Festival today in Puducherry via video conferencing on the National Youth Day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China orders suspension of some U.S. flights after COVID-19 cases; Trudeau says Canada has enough vaccines for all Canadians to get fourth dose and more

Health News Roundup: China orders suspension of some U.S. flights after COVI...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022