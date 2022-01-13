Left Menu

France foreign ministry demands immediate release of French-Iranian academic Adelkhah

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 13-01-2022 01:22 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 01:22 IST
France foreign ministry demands immediate release of French-Iranian academic Adelkhah
  • Country:
  • France

Franco-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah, whom Tehran has sentenced to five years in prison but was recently living under house arrest, has once again been incarcerated, France's foreign ministry said on Wednesday, demanding her immediate release.

"The decision to re-incarcerate her, which we condemn, can only have negative consequences on the relationship between France and Iran and reduce the trust between our two countries", the ministry said in a statement.

Adelkhah, a researcher director at the Center for International Studies of Paris's Sciences Po university, had been arrested in 2019, and handed a five-year prison sentence in 2020 before being put under house arrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022