Army combat uniform 'distinctively different' from LTTE; filters used to distort appearance on social media, say Govt sources

Dismissing comparisons between the new Army combat uniform with LTTE uniform, government sources on Thursday said that both are 'distinctively different' adding that filters have been used on the new Army pattern to distort its appearance.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 23:06 IST
New Army combat pattern uniform (L) and LTTE uniform (R). Image Credit: ANI
Dismissing comparisons between the new Army combat uniform with LTTE uniform, government sources on Thursday said that both are 'distinctively different' adding that filters have been used on the new Army pattern to distort its appearance. "The new Army Combat Pattern Uniform has been developed with the help of National Institute of Fashion Technology after going through options of 15 patterns, eight designs and four fabrics," government sources said.

On comparisons with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) uniform, the sources said the new Indian Army combat uniform is "distinctively different" from the erstwhile LTTE (or any other pattern). "It is evident that misleading information with malicious intent is being spread on social media platforms wherein filters have been used on the new Army pattern to distort its appearance," government sources said. (ANI)

