Left Menu

Drone Intrusions Heighten Tensions between India and Pakistan

India's army chief urges Pakistan to halt drone intrusions following recent military tensions. Drones are suspected of reconnaissance and weapons delivery. Tensions persist after recent conflict in Kashmir, despite a ceasefire agreement. Pakistan denies Indian allegations of supporting cross-border militancy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 14:58 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 14:58 IST
Drone Intrusions Heighten Tensions between India and Pakistan

In a move reflecting rising military tension, India's army chief criticized Pakistan for alleged drone intrusions across the contentious border. The incidents have resurfaced following the most severe hostilities in decades between the two nuclear-armed countries.

Sources revealed a series of drone sightings over the weekend along the Jammu region in Indian Kashmir. This includes an incident involving suspected arms being dropped by a drone, raising concerns about possible terrorist infiltrations.

The Indian military has reported multiple drone activities since Saturday, prompting direct communication between the nations' military operations directors. Indian authorities have demanded an immediate cessation of what they describe as unacceptable activities from the Pakistani side.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha FC to Compete in ISL: A Boost for Indian Football

Odisha FC to Compete in ISL: A Boost for Indian Football

 India
2
Jammu and Kashmir Government Cracks Down on Employees with Terror Links

Jammu and Kashmir Government Cracks Down on Employees with Terror Links

 India
3

PhonePe HDFC Ultimo: Revolutionizing Everyday Spending with Rewarding Benefi...

 India
4
Tragic Toll: Iran Protests Claim 2,000 Lives

Tragic Toll: Iran Protests Claim 2,000 Lives

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026