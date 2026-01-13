Drone Intrusions Heighten Tensions between India and Pakistan

In a move reflecting rising military tension, India's army chief criticized Pakistan for alleged drone intrusions across the contentious border. The incidents have resurfaced following the most severe hostilities in decades between the two nuclear-armed countries.

Sources revealed a series of drone sightings over the weekend along the Jammu region in Indian Kashmir. This includes an incident involving suspected arms being dropped by a drone, raising concerns about possible terrorist infiltrations.

The Indian military has reported multiple drone activities since Saturday, prompting direct communication between the nations' military operations directors. Indian authorities have demanded an immediate cessation of what they describe as unacceptable activities from the Pakistani side.

