Drone Intrusions Heighten Tensions between India and Pakistan
India's army chief urges Pakistan to halt drone intrusions following recent military tensions. Drones are suspected of reconnaissance and weapons delivery. Tensions persist after recent conflict in Kashmir, despite a ceasefire agreement. Pakistan denies Indian allegations of supporting cross-border militancy.
In a move reflecting rising military tension, India's army chief criticized Pakistan for alleged drone intrusions across the contentious border. The incidents have resurfaced following the most severe hostilities in decades between the two nuclear-armed countries.
Sources revealed a series of drone sightings over the weekend along the Jammu region in Indian Kashmir. This includes an incident involving suspected arms being dropped by a drone, raising concerns about possible terrorist infiltrations.
The Indian military has reported multiple drone activities since Saturday, prompting direct communication between the nations' military operations directors. Indian authorities have demanded an immediate cessation of what they describe as unacceptable activities from the Pakistani side.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Yen's Decline Amid Japanese Electoral Tensions and Federal Reserve Speculations
Markets Maneuver Through Global Tensions as Pivotal Economic Data Looms
Tensions Rise Over UAE-Somalia Agreements
Global Equities Surge Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Anticipations
Canada-Taiwan Ties Strengthen Amid Chinese Tensions