Prince Andrew's team "unsurprised" by U.S. ruling - ITV
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's Prince Andrew's team were not surprised by a U.S. court ruling on Wednesday, but stressed it did not concern the merits of the allegations made against him, ITV reported on Thursday citing a source in the prince's office.
The royal failed to persuade a U.S. judge to dismiss Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit accusing him of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager.
"Given the robustness with which Judge Kaplan greeted our arguments, we are unsurprised by the ruling. However, it was not a judgment on the merits of Ms Giuffre's allegations," ITV reporter Chris Ship said on Twitter, quoting the source.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Germany, France, Britain, U.S. discuss Ukraine crisis, Iran nuclear talks
Epstein settlement with Giuffre to be made public, affects Prince Andrew case
Britain approves Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 pill
TEXT-Britain, China, France, Russia, U.S. say nuclear war cannot be won -text
Russia, China, Britain, U.S. and France say no one can win nuclear war