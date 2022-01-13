Left Menu

Prince Andrew's team "unsurprised" by U.S. ruling - ITV

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-01-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 23:14 IST
Britain's Prince Andrew's team were not surprised by a U.S. court ruling on Wednesday, but stressed it did not concern the merits of the allegations made against him, ITV reported on Thursday citing a source in the prince's office.

The royal failed to persuade a U.S. judge to dismiss Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit accusing him of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager.

"Given the robustness with which Judge Kaplan greeted our arguments, we are unsurprised by the ruling. However, it was not a judgment on the merits of Ms Giuffre's allegations," ITV reporter Chris Ship said on Twitter, quoting the source.

