Pentagon chief reaffirms commitment to help Ukraine defend itself

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-01-2022 00:28 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 00:28 IST
Pentagon chief reaffirms commitment to help Ukraine defend itself
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reaffirmed Washington's commitment to help Ukraine defend itself in a conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart on Thursday, the Pentagon said.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the two discussed "Russia's ongoing and unprovoked military buildup in and around Ukraine."

Kirby added that there was no specific discussion about specific weapons for Ukraine.

