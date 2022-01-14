Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Greece to raise minimum wage again this year, PM says

Greece will raise the minimum wage for a second time later this year, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday, as rising inflation takes a toll on consumers' income.

The government increased monthly gross minimum wage by about 2% at 663 euros from this month.

Inside Taiwan's brutal navy frogman bootcamp

A chill wind whips across the Taiwan Strait as a small group of Taiwanese marines stands shivering on a remote dock in the early hours of the morning, their shorts and thin jackets drenched after a day spent mostly in the sea. "Are you a sleeping beauty? Are you skipping out on class?" a trainer shouts at the wiry men, who have barely slept in days, as they do sit-ups and other exercises on the rough concrete floor, some fading in and out of consciousness from fatigue.

UK's Prince Andrew stripped of royal and military links

The Royal Family removed Prince Andrew's military links and royal patronages on Thursday and said he will no longer be known as "His Royal Highness", as the son of Queen Elizabeth fights a U.S. lawsuit in which he is accused of sex abuse. Andrew, 61, the Duke of York, was forced to step down from public duties in 2019 because of his connections to convicted U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and after a disastrous BBC TV interview which the prince had hoped would clear his name.

So long Toronto: COVID-19 pandemic hastens Canada's urban exodus

Canada's urban exodus picked up steam into the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, with tens of thousands of people leaving Toronto and Montreal for smaller cities or rural areas, official data showed on Thursday. More than 64,000 people left Toronto for other parts of Ontario from mid-2020 to mid-2021, up 14% from the previous 12-month period, according to Statistics Canada population estimates, with another 6,600 moving out of province.

UN's Guterres says 'essential' Mali presents acceptable election calendar

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that it was essential for Mali's transitional government to present an acceptable electoral calendar which could lead to the gradual easing of sanctions on the West African nation. Mali's partners in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Sunday severed links and slapped tougher economic and political sanctions on the Sahel nation for delaying elections following a 2020 military coup.

N.Korea calls U.S. sanctions 'provocation,' warns of strong reaction

North Korea defended its missile tests as its legitimate right to self-defence and said the United States is intentionally escalating the situation by imposing new sanctions, state media reported on Friday, citing the foreign ministry. North Korea's recent development of a "new-type weapon" was just part of its efforts to modernize https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/nkorea-says-leader-kim-attended-successful-hypersonic-missile-test-2022-01-11 its national defence capability, and did not target any specific country or harm the security of neighbouring countries, a spokesperson for North Korea's foreign ministry said in a statement carried by state news agency KCNA.

Russia says Ukraine talks hit 'dead end', Poland warns of risk of war

Poland's foreign minister said on Thursday that Europe was at risk of plunging into war as Russia said it was not yet giving up on diplomacy but that military experts were preparing options in case tensions over Ukraine could not be defused. In Washington, the White House said the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine remained high with some 100,000 Russian troops deployed and the United States would make public within 24 hours intelligence suggesting Russia might seek to invent a pretext to justify one.

Italy bans hunting, other activities in regions hit by swine fever

Italy on Thursday banned hunting and several other outdoor activities in two northern regions affected by a recent outbreak of African swine fever, a deadly hog disease. African swine fever is harmless to humans but often fatal to pigs, leading to financial losses for farmers. It originated in Africa before spreading to Europe and Asia, and has killed hundreds of millions of pigs worldwide.

Norway eases COVID rules, allows some alcohol serving to resume

The Norwegian government will partly reverse a ban on serving alcohol in bars and restaurants, one of several policy changes as it seeks to relax COVID-19 restrictions, the prime minister said on Thursday. "We can ease some restrictions, but not all," Jonas Gahr Stoere told a news conference.

Ex-officer jailed for Syrian war crimes after landmark German trial

A German court on Thursday jailed a Syrian ex-intelligence officer for life for murder, rape and crimes against humanity, handing down the first ever conviction for state-backed torture committed during Syria's civil war after a landmark trial. Anwar Raslan was found guilty on 27 of out 58 counts of murder, rape and sexual assault carried out at a Damascus prison run by a unit of President Bashar al-Assad's security services that he headed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)