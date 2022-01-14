Seoul: N Korea fires projectile in third launch this month
South Korea said Friday that North Korea fired at least one projectile in its third weapons launch this month, as it continues to demonstrate its military might amid pandemic border closures and stalled diplomacy with the United States.
South Korea said Friday that North Korea fired at least one projectile in its third weapons launch this month, as it continues to demonstrate its military might amid pandemic border closures and stalled diplomacy with the United States. The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff did not immediately say where the weapon landed or provide other details. The launch came hours after the North issued a statement berating the Biden administration for imposing fresh sanctions against the country over its earlier missile tests this month, and warned of stronger and more explicit action if Washington continues its "confrontational stance."
