Left Menu

Zelenskiy's top official says most citizens will defend Ukraine

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 14-01-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 20:43 IST
Zelenskiy's top official says most citizens will defend Ukraine
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@ZelenskyyUa)
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Most Ukrainians will defend their country against aggression, the head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said on Friday, adding that the current standoff between Moscow and the West raises questions about the "life and death" of Ukraine.

Andriy Yermak also said it was time for an honest and transparent conversation about NATO membership and that Ukraine is ready and able to join the alliance. Western allies fear Moscow could launch a new military assault on Ukraine, on whose borders it has massed 100,000 troops.

Relations between Ukraine and neighbouring Russia collapsed after Moscow's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and the outbreak of war in the same year between Kyiv's forces and Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

 United States
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022