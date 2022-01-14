Zelenskiy's top official says most citizens will defend Ukraine

Most Ukrainians will defend their country against aggression, the head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said on Friday, adding that the current standoff between Moscow and the West raises questions about the "life and death" of Ukraine.

Andriy Yermak also said it was time for an honest and transparent conversation about NATO membership and that Ukraine is ready and able to join the alliance. Western allies fear Moscow could launch a new military assault on Ukraine, on whose borders it has massed 100,000 troops.

Relations between Ukraine and neighbouring Russia collapsed after Moscow's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and the outbreak of war in the same year between Kyiv's forces and Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

