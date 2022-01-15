Left Menu

Illegal arms factory busted in UP's Muzaffarnagar; 1 held

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 15-01-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 15:44 IST
Illegal arms factory busted in UP's Muzaffarnagar; 1 held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police officials in Muzaffarnagar on Saturday said they raided an illegal arms factory and seized a cache of weapons and ammunition.

A person has been arrested after the crackdown on the factory in Tandera village under Kakroli police station limits, they said.

They did not name the accused.

The seized weapons include 13 pistols, two guns and 15 barrels. Besides these, a set of semi-prepared weapons were also seized, police said.

On Thursday, police in Mathura district had unearthed an illegal arms manufacturing factory.

The crackdown is part of the drive against illegal possession and manufacture of arms ahead of the crucial Assembly elections.

TRENDING

1
FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launches

FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launc...

 United States
2
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022