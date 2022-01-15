Illegal arms factory busted in UP's Muzaffarnagar; 1 held

Police officials in Muzaffarnagar on Saturday said they raided an illegal arms factory and seized a cache of weapons and ammunition.

A person has been arrested after the crackdown on the factory in Tandera village under Kakroli police station limits, they said.

They did not name the accused.

The seized weapons include 13 pistols, two guns and 15 barrels. Besides these, a set of semi-prepared weapons were also seized, police said.

On Thursday, police in Mathura district had unearthed an illegal arms manufacturing factory.

The crackdown is part of the drive against illegal possession and manufacture of arms ahead of the crucial Assembly elections.