Hezbollah, Amal end boycott of Lebanon's cabinet amid economic crisis

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 15-01-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 22:40 IST
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
Powerful Lebanese groups Hezbollah and Amal said on Saturday they would end a boycott of cabinet sessions, opening the way for ministers to meet after a three-month gap that has seen the economy and currency collapse further. The groups, which back several ministers in a government made up of members from across the political spectrum, said the decision was driven by a desire to approve the 2022 budget and to discuss an economic recovery.

The groups had been refusing to attend cabinet sessions in a dispute over the handling of an investigation into the huge Beirut port blast in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

