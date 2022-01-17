Left Menu

Birth rate in mainland China in 2021 drops to record low

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-01-2022 07:51 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 07:51 IST
Birth rate in mainland China in 2021 drops to record low
The birth rate in mainland China in 2021 dropped to a record low of 7.52 births per 1,000 people, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Monday.

The birth rate in 2020 was 8.52 births per 1,000 people.

There were 10.62 million births in 2021, official data also showed.

