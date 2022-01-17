Left Menu

Three held for raping and killing minor girl in MP

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by three men, who dumped her body into the Chambal river, in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday. Later, they dumped her body in the Chambal river in the Bhind district which remains untraced, the SP said.

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 17-01-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 14:10 IST
Three held for raping and killing minor girl in MP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by three men, who dumped her body into the Chambal river, in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday. The three accused included two truck drivers. The incident had occurred on December 27 last year. Police arrested the three men on Sunday, said Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi. He said the victim girl was lured by two truck drivers and a man living in her neighbourhood to accompany them to Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh in their vehicle. They raped the girl repeatedly during the journey and later strangled her to death fearing that she will reveal the incident to her family members, he said. Later, they dumped her body in the Chambal river in the Bhind district which remains untraced, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022