Delhi lawyer files complaint against Sikhs For Justice head with New York Police Chief

By Sushil Batra A Delhi-based lawyer on Monday filed a complaint against the Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) Chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu with the New York State Police's Commissioner, Keechant L Sewell, for attempting to wage a war among communities, criminal assault, provocation for rioting, criminal conspiracy against the state of India, threat to the Prime Minister of India and former Judges of Supreme Court of India.

The complainant Lawyer, Vineet Jindal stated that SFJ Chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu had recently made an announcement through a video widely circulated via social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter, offering 1 million dollars as a reward to block PM Narender Modi and to remove the Indian flag on Republic day, targeting the Indian Republic day celebration. "Khalistani terror group 'Sikhs For Justice' has provoked masses to 'block' Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to remove the tricolour from the national capital on January 26, 2022 by offering a huge reward," stated the complaint.

The complaint also stated that the SFJ's statements and acts clearly are meant to challenge the sovereignty and unity of India and is an attempt to wage war amongst different community and states. "It also dishonours the pride of the national day which is celebrated in our country with great zeal and enthusiasm and develops the spirit of patriotism among the masses. The act of instigating people by offering a monetary reward on social networking sites accessed by millions of users to stop the PM and Indian flag on Republic day indicate the intentions of an attempt to create national unrest and to wage war in the country," the complaint further stated.

According to the complainant, the SFJ has also claimed responsibility for the major lapse in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security when he was on his way to Ferozpur for a rally on January 5. A video was released by the Sikhs for Justice on January 3 on the internet inciting the farmers to block PM Modi's cavalcade in Punjab, where he was scheduled to address a political rally. For this, the terrorist organisation had also announced a 100,000 dollar reward, the complainant alleged.

"A clear acceptance of criminal act has been made by SJF Chief, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu which is a criminal act and therefore a legal action should be taken against him by your department," urged the complainant to New York Police chief. SFJ is a US-based secessionist group that supports the secession of Punjab from India as Khalistan. Founded and primarily headed by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, it was banned in India in 2019 as an unlawful association. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)