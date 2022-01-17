Left Menu

More Polish phone-hacking victims likely, researcher says

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Poland's ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS), said earlier this month that Poland had access to Pegasus, but dismissed suggestions it was used against political opponents as "utter nonsense". Poland's opposition-controlled upper house of parliament, the Senate, created the commission to look into the allegations of phone hacking, but it has no official investigative powers.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 17-01-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 22:21 IST
More Polish phone-hacking victims likely, researcher says
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland is likely to have additional victims of phone hacking using spyware developed by the Israel-based NSO Group, a researcher said on Monday, following allegations authorities used the technology against political opponents. Late last year, Canadian researchers said phones of a senior opposition politician and two prominent government critics were hacked using Pegasus software, leading to accusations Polish special services were undermining democratic norms.

The findings were first reported by the Associated Press. John Scott-Railton, a senior researcher at the University of Toronto's Citizen Lab project, told a Senate commission on Monday he had seen evidence of other infections and that he expected there to be other victims.

A government spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Poland's ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS), said earlier this month that Poland had access to Pegasus, but dismissed suggestions it was used against political opponents as "utter nonsense".

Poland's opposition-controlled upper house of parliament, the Senate, created the commission to look into the allegations of phone hacking, but it has no official investigative powers. The PiS-controlled lower house of parliament has resisted calls to launch a full investigative commission. No Senators from PiS took part in the commission on Monday.

Citizen Lab says the phone of Senator Krzysztof Brejza was broken into 33 times in 2019 and data taken from the device. At the time, Brejza was running the election campaign of the largest opposition party, Civic Platform. Other victims Citizen Lab has identified are prosecutor Ewa Wrzosek, a vocal critic of the government's judicial reforms, and Roman Giertych, a lawyer who has represented opposition figures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

 Portugal
3
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global
4
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022