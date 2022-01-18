Left Menu

Putin to brief China's Xi on Russia-NATO talks, Kremlin says

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-01-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 15:57 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin will brief his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Moscow's talks with NATO when he travels to Beijing next month, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Putin is set to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics on Feb. 4. Russia and China have moved closer together as both have come under increasing pressure from the West - Moscow over its military build-up near Ukraine and Beijing over trade and human rights.

