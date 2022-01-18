Putin to brief China's Xi on Russia-NATO talks, Kremlin says
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-01-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 15:57 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin will brief his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Moscow's talks with NATO when he travels to Beijing next month, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
Putin is set to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics on Feb. 4. Russia and China have moved closer together as both have come under increasing pressure from the West - Moscow over its military build-up near Ukraine and Beijing over trade and human rights.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's control of religious and ethnic minorities increases under Xi Jinping Presidency
Kremlin warns against outside interference in Kazakhstan - RIA
World News Roundup: EU's top diplomat visits east Ukraine front to show support against Moscow; Kremlin warns against outside interference in Kazakhstan and more
Kremlin warns against outside interference in Kazakhstan
Kremlin critic designated a 'foreign agent' flees Russia