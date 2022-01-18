Pak: Policeman killed, 2 wounded in Islamabad shootout

A policeman was killed and two others were injured after two militants riding a motorcycle opened fire at a check post here, police said on Tuesday.

The militants were also killed in the overnight shootout which took place in the Karachi Company area of the heavily guarded capital, the Islamabad Police said in a statement.

The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in a statement took responsibility for the attack.

A policeman was killed, while two others were wounded, the police statement said, adding that the two militants were also killed in the retaliatory fire.

Confirming the incident, Interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said it was the ''first terrorist attack of this year and we need to say alert".

"It is a signal that terrorist activities have started in Islamabad," he said.

The TTP has been involved in several attacks against the security forces and civilians. The group announced a month-long ceasefire following talks with the government. But the temporary ceasefire ended on Dec 9 after the two sides failed to make any headway.

