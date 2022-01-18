2 more held in infants theft, trafficking case; 13 arrests so far

Two more members of a gang involved in stealing and trafficking infants were arrested, and a six-month-old girl child was rescued from them, police said on Tuesday.

With these arrests, the police have nabbed 13 people of the gang. The arrested were identified as Anand and Baby, residents of Alwar in Rajasthan.

While Baby used to steal infants and sell them to Anand, the latter would also 'purchase' children from the poor and labourers, police said.

Anand would sell the kids to a community that performs street stunts, police said, adding the community uses boys for the stunts and marry off the girls for money after a few years. Baby was taken on remand and Anand was sent to judicial custody, police said. Of the 13 accused, three are on police remand while 10 are in judicial custody. “Baby used to steal children and sell them to Anand. At the same time, he used to also buy children from the poor and labourers. The accused also used to prepare fake documents, such as birth certificates of these children, and hand them to the buyers,” inspector Manoj Kumar, station house officer, DLF Phase-3 police station, who is also the investigating officer of the case, said.

“We are looking at more arrests,” ACP (crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan said.

On January 8, police in Gurugram had said they had arrested three women involved in stealing newborns and recovered two 25-day-old girls from them.

