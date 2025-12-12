Rajasthan's Two-Year Progress: Vikas Rath Initiative Rolls Out

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday inaugurated the 'Vikas Rath' outreach initiative by deploying 50 vehicles to highlight government achievements across all Assembly constituencies, marking two years of his tenure.

Sharma emphasized the government's dedication to transparency, urging citizens to provide feedback via suggestion boxes in the vehicles. He reported 70% fulfillment of the five-year promises, notably in water, power, and farmer welfare, and announced a phased increase in PM-Kisan scheme financial aid.

Highlighting a paper-leak-free tenure, Sharma noted imminent government appointments and expanded private sector opportunities, supported by MoUs worth Rs 35 lakh crore. Welfare initiatives include Ayushman insurance up to Rs 25 lakh, NFSA coverage for 70 lakh people, affordable gas cylinders, and financial aid for girls under Lado Protsahan Yojana. The campaign aims to reach every doorstep with 200 audio-visual equipped vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)