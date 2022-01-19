Senior UK ministers travel to Australia for defence and security talks

Britain's foreign and defence ministers, Liz Truss and Ben Wallace, will travel to Australia this week for talks on defence and security ties, Britain's foreign office said on Wednesday.

"With malign forces threatening global peace and stability it is vital that close allies like the UK and Australia show robust vigilance in defence of freedom and democracy," Truss said in a statement.

