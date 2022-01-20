Left Menu

Man booked for duping 10 persons on false promise of providing jobs in BCCI

But he never gave jobs to them as promised, although he had handed over fake appointment letters to them.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 20-01-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 13:09 IST
Man booked for duping 10 persons on false promise of providing jobs in BCCI
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai have registered a case against a man for allegedly duping 10 persons to the tune of Rs 5.50 lakh on the promise of jobs in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the governing body for the popular sport in the country, an official said on Thursday. The accused, Manish Painter, who hails from Mumbai, is at large and the police have launched a search to nab him, he said.

DCP (crime) Suresh Mengde said that based on a complaint filed by one of the victims, an offence under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) was registered at Rabale police station in Navi Mumbai.

''Between 2017 and 2021, the accused had collected Rs 50,000 from each victim, promising them jobs in the ground staff and maintenance department of the BCCI. But he never gave jobs to them as promised, although he had handed over fake appointment letters to them. When the victims sought their money back from him after he failed to get any jobs for them, he refused to return their amount,'' he said.

After the victims realised that they had been cheated, one of them filed the complaint on January 14, the official said, adding that the case has been transferred to the crime branch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
4
French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor opens inquiry -ministry

French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor ope...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022