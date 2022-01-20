Ukraine brushes off Biden comments, welcomes West's coordinated response on Russia

Ukraine does not see comments by U.S. President Joe Biden, when he said Russia could carry a lower cost for an "incursion" rather than an "invasion" of Ukraine, as deviating from U.S. policy, a senior Ukrainian adviser told Reuters on Thursday.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office, said Ukraine welcomed that Biden had signaled a coordinated Western response in case Russia made a move on Ukraine.

"It is definitely not worth evaluating the words spoken the day before as something separate from the integral policy of the American administration," he wrote in a message.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)