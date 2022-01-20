Bomb blast kills 3 people in eastern Pakistan - police
A bomb blast ripped through a crowded market in eastern Pakistan on Thursday, killing three people and wounding over 20, police said. "It was a bomb blast," a police spokesman Arif Rana told Reuters, saying a time device rigged to a motorcycle exploded outside a shop in the market. A nine year old boy is among the three dead, he said.
A nine year old boy is among the three dead, he said. A separatist group based in southwestern Balochistan province claimed responsibility in a text message sent to a Reuters reporter.
