Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

U.S. charges Belarus officials with aircraft piracy over diverted Ryanair flight

Four Belarusian government officials have been charged in the United States with aircraft piracy for diverting a Ryanair flight last May to arrest a dissident Belarusian journalist who was on board, U.S. prosecutors said on Thursday. The charges announced by the U.S. Department of Justice escalate the global uproar over the May 23, 2021 forced landing in Minsk of the Ryanair flight and subsequent detention of the journalist Roman Protasevich and his Russian girlfriend.

China, Russia delay U.S. bid to sanction North Koreans at U.N

China and Russia delayed a U.S. bid to impose U.N. sanctions on five North Koreans on Thursday, diplomats said, as Pyongyang suggested it may resume tests of nuclear weapons and long-range missiles. The move by China and Russia came ahead of a closed-door U.N. Security Council meeting on North Korea later on Thursday -- the second in two weeks -- after Pyongyang fired tactical guided missiles on Monday.

No vax, no meal: Some Polish restaurants impose entry curbs amid criticism of light-touch rules

Warsaw restaurateur Marcin Wojtasik says he is willing to face bad reviews from anti-vaxxers to help protect his staff from COVID-19 by admitting only vaccinated customers. "It was a very unpopular decision, there were some very strong reactions," Wojtasik, 50, whose Yatta Ramen eatery specialises in Japanese cuisine, told Reuters. "But not for our usual customers. They've taken it very well."

Ukraine war necessary if Russia recognises breakaway regions - pro-Kremlin MP

Russian-backed separatists in east Ukraine would expect Russia's army to fight with them against Ukrainian government forces if Moscow follows through on a parliamentary proposal to recognise their independence, a pro-Kremlin lawmaker said on Thursday. Alexander Borodai made the comment after 11 lawmakers proposed that parliament ask President Vladimir Putin to recognise https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/might-russia-recognise-independence-breakaway-east-ukraine-regions-2022-01-20 the independence of the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

NATO chief says Biden's remark not a green light for Russian invasion

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that U.S. President Joe Biden's "minor incursion" comment was not a green light to a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine. "Not at all," Stoltenberg told CNN in an interview when asked if Biden's remarks gave a green light to Russian aggression.

West stresses unified stance on Ukraine after Biden's 'minor incursion' remark

The United States and Western countries sought to project unity and a tough stance over Ukraine on Thursday, after U.S. President Joe Biden suggested allies were split over how to react to any potential "minor incursion" from Russia. Biden rowed back on his comments, made during a Wednesday news conference, saying on Thursday that "I have been absolutely clear with President (Vladimir) Putin, he has no misunderstanding. If any, any assembled Russian units move across the Ukrainian border that is an invasion".

Planes, ships head for devastated Tonga as aid operation ramps up

The first aid flights reached Tonga on Thursday with more en route, five days after a devastating volcanic eruption and tsunami, as communities awaited a ship with equipment to scale up supplies of much-needed drinking water. A Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130 Hercules carrying disaster relief supplies landed at the South Pacific island nation's Fua'amotu International Airport, a defence spokesperson said, after volcanic ash was cleared off the runway.

France to loosen COVID curbs in February, allowing popcorn in cinemas again

France will ease work-from-home rules from early February and allow nightclubs to reopen two weeks later as the general COVID-19 situation in the country is starting to improve, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday. Caps on the number of people allowed into sports and entertainment venues will also be lifted on Feb. 2, and masks will no longer be required outdoors from that date.

U.S. charges second man in plot to assassinate Haitian President Moise

The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it had charged a second man - Rodolphe Jaar - for his role in the assassination of former Haitian President Jovenel Moise in July 2021. Jaar, 49, a dual Haitian-Chilean citizen, was arrested on Wednesday, the department said. He is charged with conspiring to commit murder or kidnapping outside of the United States and providing material support resulting in death.

Vatican website gives space to group demanding female priesthood

The Vatican has given space on its website to a Catholic group that demands the ordination of women priests during consultations ahead of a key meeting next year. While the Church remains opposed to women priests, the inclusion of resource material from the Women's Ordination Conference (WOC) is part of an opening up of debate on a range of issues that has pleased liberals but angered traditionalists.

