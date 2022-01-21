Left Menu

Next round of Russia-U.S. talks expected in Feb - report

Russia and the United States could hold another meeting next month to discuss Moscow's demands for security guarantees, Russia's RIA news agency quoted a source in the Russian delegation as saying after talks in Geneva. RIA's source said Moscow could take a few weeks to study Washington's response to its demands which it expects to receive next week.

Next round of Russia-U.S. talks expected in Feb - report
Russia and the United States could hold another meeting next month to discuss Moscow's demands for security guarantees, Russia's RIA news agency quoted a source in the Russian delegation as saying after talks in Geneva. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met in Switzerland on Friday amid Western fears that Russia may invade its neighbour Ukraine.

Russia denies planning an attack, but says it could take unspecified military action if a list of demands are not met, including a promise from NATO never to admit Ukraine. RIA's source said Moscow could take a few weeks to study Washington's response to its demands which it expects to receive next week.

