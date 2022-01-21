White House likely weigh not to weigh in on Fed review of digital currency
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 23:27 IST
- Country:
- United States
The White House likely will not weigh in on the Federal Reserve's request for public input on whether to pursue issuing digital currency, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Friday.
(Reporting By Jeff Mason and Jarrett Renshaw)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Federal Reserve's
- Jen Psaki
- White House
- The White House
Advertisement