Left Menu

Bulli Bai case:Conduct of accused against constitutional ethos ensuring modesty of women, says court

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 22:48 IST
Bulli Bai case:Conduct of accused against constitutional ethos ensuring modesty of women, says court
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Saturday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of a man in connection with Bulli Bai app case, noting that the conduct of the accused was against the constitutional ethos of secularism and fraternity that ensures modesty of women.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana made the observation while denying relief to Vishal Sudhirkumar Jha.

Terming the app as "scandalous", the court said the allegations against the accused were grave as "it was a direct onslaught upon the dignity and modesty of the woman of a particular community".

"The conduct of the accused persons in the instant case is against the ever-cherished constitutional ethos of secularism and fraternity ensuring the dignity of any individual and modesty of a woman. The allegations levelled against the applicant are serious in nature," it said.

Jha is currently in judicial custody in Mumbai based on another FIR registered by the Mumbai Police on the same issue.

The Delhi Police had registered a separate case based on the complaint of a journalist for offences under Sections 153A (promoting enmity on grounds of religion etc), 153B (imputations prejudicial to national-integration), 354A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

In his application, Jha had claimed that he was framed in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022