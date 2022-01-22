Bulli Bai case:Conduct of accused against constitutional ethos ensuring modesty of women, says court

A Delhi court on Saturday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of a man in connection with Bulli Bai app case, noting that the conduct of the accused was against the constitutional ethos of secularism and fraternity that ensures modesty of women.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana made the observation while denying relief to Vishal Sudhirkumar Jha.

Terming the app as "scandalous", the court said the allegations against the accused were grave as "it was a direct onslaught upon the dignity and modesty of the woman of a particular community".

"The conduct of the accused persons in the instant case is against the ever-cherished constitutional ethos of secularism and fraternity ensuring the dignity of any individual and modesty of a woman. The allegations levelled against the applicant are serious in nature," it said.

Jha is currently in judicial custody in Mumbai based on another FIR registered by the Mumbai Police on the same issue.

The Delhi Police had registered a separate case based on the complaint of a journalist for offences under Sections 153A (promoting enmity on grounds of religion etc), 153B (imputations prejudicial to national-integration), 354A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

In his application, Jha had claimed that he was framed in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)