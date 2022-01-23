Heavy gunfire heard at military camp in Burkina Faso capital

Heavy gunfire could be heard from the main military camp in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou early on Sunday morning, a Reuters witness said.

The gunfire at the Sangoule Lamizana camp, which houses the army's general staff, began at least as early as 5:00 a.m. (0500 GMT) and could still be heard as of 6:30. A government spokesperson said he also heard gunfire and was seeking information.

Burkinabe authorities arrested at least eight soldiers earlier this month on suspicion of conspiring against the government.

