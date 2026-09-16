Markets on Edge: Awaiting Fed's Crucial Interest Rate Call

On Wednesday, global stocks experienced gains after two consecutive days of losses as investors readied themselves for a key announcement from the U.S. Federal Reserve regarding interest rates. This movement follows market anxieties linked to growing government bond yields and surging oil prices, which have stoked inflationary concerns.

Expectations are high for a 25-basis-point increase, with a more than 90% probability according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool. Wall Street showed mixed results; technology and communication services stocks provided a lift to the Nasdaq and S&P 500, while the Dow reflected a small dip.

Oil prices, influenced by Middle East supply tensions, retreated from recent highs, impacting energy stocks negatively. Meanwhile, European markets joined the upward trend, with indexes in the UK, Germany, France, and Spain posting gains ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision.