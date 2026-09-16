European Security Council: A New Era or Redundant Structure?

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has proposed the creation of a European Security Council to address growing security threats on the continent. This proposal aims to involve EU leaders and strategic allies like Britain and Canada in a coordinated security effort. However, concerns about overlapping with NATO structures remain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 21:18 IST
European Security Council: A New Era or Redundant Structure?

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has thrown her support behind establishing a European Security Council. Speaking on Wednesday, she warned of increasing threats to peace in Europe, emphasizing the need for a coordinated European response.

The Council would include leaders from the EU, Britain, Norway, Ukraine, and Canada, targeting threats such as hybrid incidents below the military threshold. Von der Leyen's proposal points to a desire for Europe to take more responsibility amid fears of reduced U.S. support via NATO.

While the initiative has gained some support, others worry it could overlap with existing NATO structures and lack the necessary depth to ensure security, focusing merely on diplomacy without substantial defense strategies.

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