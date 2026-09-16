Sweden's Tight Election Battle: Will the Opposition Unseat the Far Right?

Sweden's centre-left opposition is holding onto a slender lead over the right-wing governing bloc in a fiercely contested parliamentary election. Led by Magdalena Andersson, the opposition looks set to claim 176 seats, potentially unseating Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

As of 1536 GMT, with less than 1% of districts left to count, the right-wing coalition, which features the far-right Sweden Democrats, was on track to secure 173 seats, according to Sweden's election authority.

The race remains incredibly tight, with only a few votes currently separating the two sides. The election's outcome, due in part to late-arriving ballots, holds substantial implications for Sweden's migration policies and political landscape.