Sweden's Tight Election Battle: Will the Opposition Unseat the Far Right?

Sweden's centre-left opposition, led by Magdalena Andersson, holds a slim lead in the closely contested parliamentary election, potentially ending the rule of Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson's right-wing coalition, which includes the Sweden Democrats. The result could impact Sweden's migration policies, as final ballots continue to be counted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 21:16 IST
Sweden's Tight Election Battle: Will the Opposition Unseat the Far Right?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sweden's centre-left opposition is holding onto a slender lead over the right-wing governing bloc in a fiercely contested parliamentary election. Led by Magdalena Andersson, the opposition looks set to claim 176 seats, potentially unseating Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

As of 1536 GMT, with less than 1% of districts left to count, the right-wing coalition, which features the far-right Sweden Democrats, was on track to secure 173 seats, according to Sweden's election authority.

The race remains incredibly tight, with only a few votes currently separating the two sides. The election's outcome, due in part to late-arriving ballots, holds substantial implications for Sweden's migration policies and political landscape.

TRENDING

1
Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Ivory Coast
2
Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Poland
3
Tensions Simmer: Houthi Attacks and Gulf Postponements Stir Middle East

Tensions Simmer: Houthi Attacks and Gulf Postponements Stir Middle East

Global
4
Labour's Lead: Election Drama in New Zealand's Political Landscape

Labour's Lead: Election Drama in New Zealand's Political Landscape

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Morning or Evening Workouts? Study Says No Clear Winner for Women With Obesity

What Student Clicks Reveal and How AI Can Keep Those Records Local?

AI Won’t Erase Every Job, but It Will Redraw the Labour Market

Before Hospitals Hit a Bottleneck, Digital Twins Could Help Them See It Coming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026