Sweden's Tight Election Battle: Will the Opposition Unseat the Far Right?
Sweden's centre-left opposition, led by Magdalena Andersson, holds a slim lead in the closely contested parliamentary election, potentially ending the rule of Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson's right-wing coalition, which includes the Sweden Democrats. The result could impact Sweden's migration policies, as final ballots continue to be counted.
Sweden's centre-left opposition is holding onto a slender lead over the right-wing governing bloc in a fiercely contested parliamentary election. Led by Magdalena Andersson, the opposition looks set to claim 176 seats, potentially unseating Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.
As of 1536 GMT, with less than 1% of districts left to count, the right-wing coalition, which features the far-right Sweden Democrats, was on track to secure 173 seats, according to Sweden's election authority.
The race remains incredibly tight, with only a few votes currently separating the two sides. The election's outcome, due in part to late-arriving ballots, holds substantial implications for Sweden's migration policies and political landscape.