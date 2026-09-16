Disruption in the Desert: Attack on Saudi Arabia's East-West Pipeline

An attack last week left two pumping stations on Saudi Arabia's critical East-West Pipeline damaged, rendering the repair timeline unclear according to multiple oil and security sources.

The extensive pipeline operated by Saudi Aramco runs 1,200 kilometers across the Arabian Peninsula and temporarily shut down following a drone attack originating from Iraq, as reported by Saudi officials.

The incident underscores the pipeline's importance as it facilitates global oil supply bypassing the unstable Strait of Hormuz, and its partial closure marks a significant challenge for the region's energy sector.