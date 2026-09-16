Disruption in the Desert: Attack on Saudi Arabia's East-West Pipeline
A recent attack damaged two pumping stations on Saudi Arabia's East-West Pipeline, causing a temporary shutdown and disrupting oil flow amid ongoing tensions. The pipeline has been crucial for bypassing the troubled Strait of Hormuz, moving significant global oil supply while the repair timeline remains uncertain.
An attack last week left two pumping stations on Saudi Arabia's critical East-West Pipeline damaged, rendering the repair timeline unclear according to multiple oil and security sources.
The extensive pipeline operated by Saudi Aramco runs 1,200 kilometers across the Arabian Peninsula and temporarily shut down following a drone attack originating from Iraq, as reported by Saudi officials.
The incident underscores the pipeline's importance as it facilitates global oil supply bypassing the unstable Strait of Hormuz, and its partial closure marks a significant challenge for the region's energy sector.
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