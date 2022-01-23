Police tear gas violent mob protesting arrest of fake job scamsters

Several people including six policemen were injured after police lathi-charged and tear-gassed a crowd which was throwing brick-bats at Ladurabasa village in West Singhbhum district on Sunday, a police statement. said. The Sub-Divisional Officer (Sadar) and Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Sadar) with adequate police force rushed to Ladurabasa School under Kursi panchayat after being informed that a fake one day training-cum-academic certificate verification camp for recruitment under the name of Chaibasa Kolhan Government was being held, the statement said. The fake recruitment advertisement was issued by one Champai Chandrasekhar Dangi.

The district official have seized a register, printer, monitor, laptop and documents related to the fake recruitment scam and taken some people into custody. Later in the afternoon, a group of 200 villagers armed with traditional weapons gheraoed the police station demanding unconditional release of those held in police custody. The mob also started brick-batting the police station, forcing policemen to lathi-charge and fire tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. Those injured were rushed to Sadar Hospital, Chaibasa, where they are being treated, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)