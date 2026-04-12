Shane Lowry's Sensational Ace Lights Up 2026 Masters

Shane Lowry thrilled the crowd at the 2026 Masters with an extraordinary hole-in-one during the third round at Augusta National's par-three sixth hole, known as Juniper.

After his seven-iron sent the ball perfectly into the cup, Lowry celebrated with an exuberant embrace of his playing partner and caddie.

The ace elevated the Irish golfer into a tie for second place and left an indelible mark as the 35th hole-in-one in Masters history. He finished fourth overall, two strokes behind the co-leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)