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Shane Lowry's Sensational Ace Lights Up 2026 Masters

In an electrifying moment at the 2026 Masters, Shane Lowry achieved a hole-in-one at Augusta National's par-three sixth hole. His remarkable shot propelled him to a tie for second place, setting the stage for an intense final round. Lowry's historic achievement marks the 35th ace in tournament history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 05:57 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 05:57 IST
Shane Lowry's Sensational Ace Lights Up 2026 Masters
Shane Lowry

Shane Lowry thrilled the crowd at the 2026 Masters with an extraordinary hole-in-one during the third round at Augusta National's par-three sixth hole, known as Juniper.

After his seven-iron sent the ball perfectly into the cup, Lowry celebrated with an exuberant embrace of his playing partner and caddie.

The ace elevated the Irish golfer into a tie for second place and left an indelible mark as the 35th hole-in-one in Masters history. He finished fourth overall, two strokes behind the co-leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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