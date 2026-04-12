US Unveils New 'Birth Tourism Initiative'

The Trump administration has initiated a significant crackdown on what it terms 'birth tourism schemes.' The plan is targeting organizations that allegedly assist pregnant foreigners in traveling to the US to give birth, ensuring citizenship for their newborns. An internal directive reviewed by Reuters unveils a focused effort involving US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

In a separate judicial development, a US trade court panel has raised questions over the legal grounds of President Trump's 10% global tariffs, challenging their imposition based on trade deficit justifications. The tariffs, which came into effect earlier, have sparked legal actions from a coalition of states and businesses.

On the international front, the US is engaging in a diplomatic overture to Peru as the country approaches presidential elections. This move highlights Washington's strategic intent to reaffirm alliances in response to growing Chinese influence in the region, notably in the critical mining sector.