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Cameron Young's Steady Ascent: From Under the Radar to Masters Contender

Cameron Young, initially an outsider in the Masters, tied for the lead with Rory McIlroy after a stunning seven-under-par 65. Once a runner-up often, Young broke through last year and is now in contention alongside McIlroy. He's shown growth and is poised for a final round showdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 05:54 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 05:54 IST
Cameron Young's Steady Ascent: From Under the Radar to Masters Contender

Cameron Young began the Masters' third round eight shots behind, but concluded tied with Rory McIlroy for the lead, putting the Green Jacket within reach.

Young's seven-under-par 65 not only marked the lowest round of this tournament week but also secured his place alongside McIlroy in Sunday's decisive pairing. Young's career, marked by multiple second-place finishes, saw its turning point with a victory at the Wyndham Championship last August.

His patience and resilience continued to flourish, highlighted by his March triumph at the Players Championship. Now with a 15-under streak over the past 43 holes, Young is prepared for a tense Sunday finale, albeit under the shadow of McIlroy's fan dominance.

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