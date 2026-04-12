Presidential Hope: Wadagni's Steady Rise Amid Benin's Turmoils

Romuald Wadagni, Benin's long-serving finance minister, is on the brink of a noteworthy victory in the upcoming presidential election, set for Sunday. His candidacy sees a boost from the nation's robust economic growth and the backing of the ruling coalition, all while significant fears of northern jihadist threats persist.

Amid the political shift, Wadagni, previously a Deloitte executive, pledges to improve basic services like water access and emergency healthcare. However, he faces growing demands from citizens to tackle security concerns as Benin continues to grapple with increasing jihadist violence along its coastal zones.

The main opposition, The Democrats, failed to field a candidate, highlighting the election's anticlimactic nature. While Wadagni promises development, opponents criticize the limited impact of economic growth on ordinary citizens, emphasizing unmet needs and a shrinking political space for challengers to the ruling establishment.

(With inputs from agencies.)