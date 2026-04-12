Left Menu

Presidential Hope: Wadagni's Steady Rise Amid Benin's Turmoils

Romuald Wadagni, Benin's finance minister, is the expected frontrunner in the presidential election, bolstered by strong economic growth and support from the ruling coalition. Despite the absence of strong opposition, challenges like jihadist threats and socio-economic issues loom large. Provisional results are anticipated on Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 05:48 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 05:48 IST
Presidential Hope: Wadagni's Steady Rise Amid Benin's Turmoils

Romuald Wadagni, Benin's long-serving finance minister, is on the brink of a noteworthy victory in the upcoming presidential election, set for Sunday. His candidacy sees a boost from the nation's robust economic growth and the backing of the ruling coalition, all while significant fears of northern jihadist threats persist.

Amid the political shift, Wadagni, previously a Deloitte executive, pledges to improve basic services like water access and emergency healthcare. However, he faces growing demands from citizens to tackle security concerns as Benin continues to grapple with increasing jihadist violence along its coastal zones.

The main opposition, The Democrats, failed to field a candidate, highlighting the election's anticlimactic nature. While Wadagni promises development, opponents criticize the limited impact of economic growth on ordinary citizens, emphasizing unmet needs and a shrinking political space for challengers to the ruling establishment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shane Lowry's Sensational Ace Lights Up 2026 Masters

Shane Lowry's Sensational Ace Lights Up 2026 Masters

 Global
2
Rory McIlroy's Battle for the Masters: Drama at Augusta

Rory McIlroy's Battle for the Masters: Drama at Augusta

 Global
3
Controversy Clouds Swalwell's Gubernatorial Bid Amid Assault Allegations

Controversy Clouds Swalwell's Gubernatorial Bid Amid Assault Allegations

 Global
4
Masters Showdown: McIlroy's Lead Vanishes as Young Charges Ahead

Masters Showdown: McIlroy's Lead Vanishes as Young Charges Ahead

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026