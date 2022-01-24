Liquor worth Rs 32 lakh seized in UP's Mathura
More than 6,600 litres of liquor worth Rs 32 lakh was seized on Sunday from a truck near Bajna on National Highway-2 falling under Highway Police Station, officials said.
"Police have recovered 550 boxes containing a variety of liquor being brought from Delhi," Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said.
According to police, the seizure was made during a joint operation of the Highway Police Station and Special Operations Group.
The liquor was being smuggled in the container truck to Agra, police said.
The driver of the truck -- 32-year-old Jogendra Singh from Jammu -- has been sent to judicial custody, they said.
