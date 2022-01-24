Latvia warns its citizens not to travel to Ukraine

Latvia advised its citizens on Monday against traveling to Ukraine and also has plans to evacuate its Kyiv embassy staff if necessary, amid increased tensions between Russia and NATO.

"If it is necessary to visit Ukraine, we invite you to register in the consular register of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said on Facebook. The U.S. State Department announced Sunday it was ordering diplomats' family members to leave Ukraine, as U.S. President Joe Biden weighed options for boosting America's military assets in Eastern Europe to counter a buildup of Russian troops.

