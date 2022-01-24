Left Menu

PTI | London | Updated: 24-01-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 16:39 IST
Assange granted appeal in UK to fight extradition to US
Julian Assange Image Credit: Flickr
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's battle to avoid extradition to the US will go to Britain's Supreme Court after he was granted the right Monday to appeal a lower court ruling.

The High Court in London allowed Assange to appeal its decision that he could be sent to the US to stand trial on espionage charges.

The decision is the latest step in Assange's long battle to avoid trial on a series of charges related to WikiLeaks' publication of classified documents more than a decade ago.

Just over a year ago, a district court judge in London rejected a US extradition request on the grounds that Assange was likely to kill himself if held under harsh US prison conditions. US authorities later provided assurances that the WikiLeaks founder wouldn't face the severe treatment his lawyers said would put his physical and mental health at risk.

The High Court last month overturned the lower court's decision, saying that the US promises were enough to guarantee Assange would be treated humanely.

The court on Monday gave Assange permission to appeal that ruling to the Supreme Court.

