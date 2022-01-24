Official: US, UAE military both shot at Houthi missiles

A US official says both the American and Emirati military fired interceptor missiles during an attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels on Abu Dhabi.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations, said the combined counterattack prevented the missiles from hitting the country Monday. At Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi, which hosts both American and British forces, US troops took shelter in bunkers during the attack, the US Air Force's Mideast command said. Al-Dhafra is home to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing and has seen armed drones and F-35 stealth fighters stationed there.

