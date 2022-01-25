U.S. refining its military plans for all scenarios on Ukraine crisis -White House

The United States is refining its military plans for all scenarios in the Ukraine crisis, the White House said on Monday, as Washington worked to bolster deployments on NATO's eastern flank.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters the United States “has never ruled out” the option of providing assistance to eastern flank countries “in advance of any invasion” of Ukraine by Russia.

