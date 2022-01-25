Left Menu

U.S. refining its military plans for all scenarios on Ukraine crisis -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-01-2022 00:25 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 00:25 IST
U.S. refining its military plans for all scenarios on Ukraine crisis -White House
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is refining its military plans for all scenarios in the Ukraine crisis, the White House said on Monday, as Washington worked to bolster deployments on NATO's eastern flank.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters the United States “has never ruled out” the option of providing assistance to eastern flank countries “in advance of any invasion” of Ukraine by Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
2
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
3
Study reveals new explanation for Moon's half-century magnetic mystery

Study reveals new explanation for Moon's half-century magnetic mystery

 United States
4
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022