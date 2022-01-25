Left Menu

Malawian President dissolves cabinet on corruption row

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 25-01-2022 00:37 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 00:37 IST
Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera has dissolved the country's entire cabinet in charges of corruption on some of his ministers, he said in an address to the nation late on Monday.

He has said he would look to reinstate a new cabinet in the next two days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

