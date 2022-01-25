Malawian President dissolves cabinet on corruption row

Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera has dissolved the country's entire cabinet in charges of corruption on some of his ministers, he said in an address to the nation late on Monday.

He has said he would look to reinstate a new cabinet in the next two days.

