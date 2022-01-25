Kyiv says four countries withdrawing some staff from embassies in Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said on Monday the embassies of Germany and Australia had told it of plans to withdraw some staff and dependents due to concerns on Russia, following similar decisions by Britain and the United States.

Ukraine described such measures as premature. Russia has massed troops near the border with Ukraine raising tensions with Western powers. Moscow has insisted it has no plans to invade.

The British Embassy in Ukraine said on Monday that some staff and family members' dependents were being withdrawn from Kyiv in response to "a growing threat from Russia". The United States on Sunday ordered the departure https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-orders-departure-ukraine-embassy-staff-family-members-2022-01-23 of family members of staff at its embassy in Ukraine, citing a threat of military action from Russia.

The Ukrainian ministry said in a statement that there are 129 foreign embassies and consulates in Ukraine and all others had ensured they were not planning evacuation. "We express our gratitude to our international partners who soberly assess the current situation and do not resort to premature evacuation measures," the ministry said.

