Chhattisgarh: Couple commits suicide due to financial problems in Durg

PTI | Durg | Updated: 25-01-2022 13:33 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 13:26 IST
A couple allegedly committed suicide due to financial problems in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, police said on Tuesday.

Sushil Yadav (35) and his wife Anita (33) were found hanging in a room of their rented house in Janjgiri area of Old Bhilai town on Monday, city superintendent of police (Old Bhilai) Vishwas Chandrakar said.

When the couple did not come out of their room for a long time, the house owner broke open the door and found them hanging from the ceiling, following which the police were informed, he said.

Residents of the Janjgiri area, the duo had left their home and were living separately in the rented house for the last few months, the official said.

A suicide note was recovered from the spot, which stated that Sushil had been unemployed for the last one year and his brother and sister-in-law would allegedly scold the couple over financial problems, he said.

The couple had to leave their house following constant harassment, Chandrakar said, quoting the suicide note.

An accidental death report has been registered in this regard and further investigation is underway, he added.

